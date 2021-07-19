Poll: 88% of Americans Concerned About Rising Cost of Living

Most Americans are concerned about the rising cost of living, according to a new American Action Network poll.

A whopping 88% of respondents told AAN they were either "somewhat" or "extremely/very" worried about the rising cost of living.

A total of 86% said they were worried about inflation and 79% said they were worried about rising gas prices, The Hill reported.

Asked how worried they were about impending tax increases, 73% answered "extremely/very" or "somewhat."

The AAN poll asked people to agree or disagree with the following statement: "Prices on everything from gas to groceries to even lumber are skyrocketing. Inflation is hitting hard-working middle-class families the hardest."

Middle-class voters (82%) and overall voters (76%) agreed with that statement.

On a generic ballot presented to voters concerned about inflation, 84% of respondents said they would vote Republican.

The AAN poll joins others in showing that many Americans are concerned about economic issues, including inflation.

A Fox News poll released late last month found that 83% of respondents said they were worried about inflation, and 77% said they were concerned about taxes.

Republican lawmakers and candidates are citing rising inflation as they try to stop President Joe Biden's progressive economic agenda.

Senate Democrats on Wednesday released the framework for their budget resolution bill, which contains nearly all of Biden’s American Families Plan.

Steve Moore, whom former President Donald Trump nominated to serve as a governor of the Federal Reserve, this weekend said Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., are "acting like we have an unlimited credit card" with their $3.5 trillion budget bill.

"I like the direction of things right now," Moore said Sunday during an appearance on the "The Cats Roundtable" show on WABC-AM. "But I’m worried about two things: The inflation rate is really disturbing. We are seeing 5% to 6% rates of inflation, and the Fed is not taking action.

"The other thing that really concerns me is the $3.5 trillion that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden [want to spend] in their [budget] bill. That’s on top of the $4 trillion budget they already have, and the $1.9 trillion we spent earlier this year [on stimulus]. I think [they are] acting like we have an unlimited credit card. They’re using the COVID crisis and its aftermath to rebuild a massive welfare state."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday he would "leave town" to deny a voting quorum on a Democrat-led $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that would greenlight a "tax and spend dream of the socialist left."

Punchbowl News was the first media outlet to report on the AAN poll.

AAN is linked to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC devoted to electing House Republicans.

The AAN survey was conducted among 1,009 voters in 51 battleground House districts from June 22-29, 2021. The margin of error is plus/minus 3.1 percentage points.