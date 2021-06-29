8th Grade Teacher Distributes Flyer Saying No Consent Needed for Abortion, Birth Control

An Eighth Grade Tacoma, Washington, teacher gave students a flyer that said they could get abortions and birth control no matter their age and without asking for their parents' consent, according to a Seattle radio show host.

Students aged 13 and 14 at Stewart Middle School received the flyer as part of their science class, Jason Rantz of "The Jason Rantz Show" on KTTH reported.

The flyer, which Rantz said was produced by Planned Parenthood, covered a variety of sexual topics. A district spokesperson confirmed to Rantz the flyer was authentic.

It told students about the laws regarding the age of consent for sex — one example saying they could have intercourse at the age of 11 with someone who is two years older or younger.

Posted on social media by a concerned parent, the flyer informed students that they can get an abortion "at any age" without permission from a parent or guardian.

The flyer informed the middle schoolers that anyone 14 or older did not need permission from a parent for STD and HIV testing or treatment.

It also told students that, regardless of age, they could buy contraception at a local pharmacy without a prescription, according to Rantz.

The school is now apologizing for the flyer distribution.

"The flyer is not part of our curriculum and should not have been sent home with students," Eric Hogan, assistant director of the district’s secondary education, wrote in an email obtained by Rantz.

Hogan added that an investigation helped explain why the flyer was given out.

"Previously, Planned Parenthood taught within our schools and supplied the flyer that was distributed to students," Hogan wrote. "We discovered a binder of curriculum materials was left behind for an incoming teacher to use for this year, and this flyer was in the binder. Not realizing the flyer wasn’t approved material, the teacher sent it home with students."

All "unapproved materials" have been removed from the binder, according to Hogan, who spoke to teachers and administrators about the approved curriculum for distribution.

"Corrective action has been taken with this employee," he added.

Show host Rantz asked some questions that likely were in the minds of some parents.

"Passing out the flyer displayed a stunning lack of judgment," Rantz wrote on the KTTH website. "In fact, I think one can reasonably conclude it was willful that the teacher may have suspected the flyer to be inappropriate but passed it out anyway. For example, is the teacher a believer in pushing boundaries of materials given to kids, under the impression that they know more than the parents?

"If this wasn’t intentional, and the teacher didn’t have even the slightest doubt about the material, it shows a notable lack of competence. What else is the teacher passing out that didn’t get the attention of a parent?"