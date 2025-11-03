WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: 2026 | midterms | election | nancy pelosi | retirement | democrats | hakeem jeffries

Report: Rep. Nancy Pelosi May Not Seek Reelection

By    |   Monday, 03 November 2025 10:48 AM EST

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly will not seek reelection in 2026 as Democrats are preparing for Pelosi's retirement from Congress.

The retirement plans are expected to be announced after Tuesday's elections, multiple party sources told NBC News.

Pelosi, 85, spent two stints as speaker, which would end nearly 40 years representing her San Francisco district.

Fueling speculation, Pelosi has not discouraged Democratic primary challengers — state Sen. Scott Wiener and former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti — despite a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest.

Colleagues say she has hinted at stepping aside, joking recently she hopes to watch Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sworn in as the first Black House speaker "if she's still allowed on the floor."

Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager declined to confirm her plans, saying she remains "fully focused" on passing Democrats' partisan redistricting ballot measure Prop 50, which Democrats view as key to reclaiming the House majority.

Pelosi told the San Francisco Examiner her priority is winning the measure — "the best antidote to poison," she said, apparently referring to efforts to redistrict in red states like Texas and obstructing President Donald Trump's agenda.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly will not seek reelection in 2026 as Democrats are preparing for Pelosi's retirement from Congress.
2026, midterms, election, nancy pelosi, retirement, democrats, hakeem jeffries
185
2025-48-03
Monday, 03 November 2025 10:48 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved