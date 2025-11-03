Report: Rep. Nancy Pelosi May Not Seek Reelection

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly will not seek reelection in 2026 as Democrats are preparing for Pelosi's retirement from Congress.

The retirement plans are expected to be announced after Tuesday's elections, multiple party sources told NBC News.

Pelosi, 85, spent two stints as speaker, which would end nearly 40 years representing her San Francisco district.

Fueling speculation, Pelosi has not discouraged Democratic primary challengers — state Sen. Scott Wiener and former tech executive Saikat Chakrabarti — despite a multimillion-dollar campaign war chest.

Colleagues say she has hinted at stepping aside, joking recently she hopes to watch Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., sworn in as the first Black House speaker "if she's still allowed on the floor."

Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager declined to confirm her plans, saying she remains "fully focused" on passing Democrats' partisan redistricting ballot measure Prop 50, which Democrats view as key to reclaiming the House majority.

Pelosi told the San Francisco Examiner her priority is winning the measure — "the best antidote to poison," she said, apparently referring to efforts to redistrict in red states like Texas and obstructing President Donald Trump's agenda.