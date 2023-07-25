×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2024 | gop | primary | poll | donald trump | general | election

Monmouth Poll: GOP Majority Says Trump Strongest to Beat Biden

By    |   Tuesday, 25 July 2023 03:04 PM EDT

Most Republican voters say former President Donald Trump is the strongest candidate to face President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.

The poll found more than two-thirds of Republican voters said Trump is "definitely" or "probably" the strongest candidate to face off against Biden in the general election:

  • 45% said Trump is "definitely strongest."
  • 24% said "probably strongest."
  • 13% said another candidate would be "definitely stronger."
  • 18% said another candidate would be "probably stronger."

More than half of Republicans said they are not concerned about the criminal indictments Trump is facing:

  • 47% are not at all concerned.
  • 25% are not too concerned.
  • 16% are somewhat concerned.
  • 11% are very concerned.

Trump remains far ahead of his rivals for the GOP nomination, according to the poll, which found:

  • 54% support Trump.
  • 22% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
  • 5% support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
  • 3% support Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
  • 3% support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
  • 3% support former Vice President Mike Pence.
  • 3% support former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Monmouth surveyed 681 Republican registered voters from July 12-19, 2023 with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Most Republican voters say former President Donald Trump is the best candidate to face President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.
2024, gop, primary, poll, donald trump, general, election, joe biden, voters
199
2023-04-25
Tuesday, 25 July 2023 03:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved