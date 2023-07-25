Monmouth Poll: GOP Majority Says Trump Strongest to Beat Biden

Most Republican voters say former President Donald Trump is the strongest candidate to face President Joe Biden in the 2024 election, according to a new poll from Monmouth University.
The poll found more than two-thirds of Republican voters said Trump is "definitely" or "probably" the strongest candidate to face off against Biden in the general election:
- 45% said Trump is "definitely strongest."
- 24% said "probably strongest."
- 13% said another candidate would be "definitely stronger."
- 18% said another candidate would be "probably stronger."
More than half of Republicans said they are not concerned about the criminal indictments Trump is facing:
- 47% are not at all concerned.
- 25% are not too concerned.
- 16% are somewhat concerned.
- 11% are very concerned.
Trump remains far ahead of his rivals for the GOP nomination, according to the poll, which found:
- 54% support Trump.
- 22% support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- 5% support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.
- 3% support Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.
- 3% support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
- 3% support former Vice President Mike Pence.
- 3% support former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.
Monmouth surveyed 681 Republican registered voters from July 12-19, 2023 with a margin of error of plus or minus 5.9 percentage points.
