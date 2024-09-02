WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 | election | integrity | donald trump | investigation

Trump: Had 'Every Right' to Question 2020 Election Integrity

Monday, 02 September 2024 10:38 AM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who faces federal and state charges for contesting the 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, insists he had "every right" to do so.

"Whoever heard you get indicted for interfering with a presidential election where you have every right to do it?" Trump said in a Fox News interview that aired Sunday.

A federal indictment accuses Trump of defrauding the United States by preventing Congress from certifying Biden's victory and depriving voters of their right to a fair election. He faced a revised federal indictment last month accusing him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Trump faces similar charges in Fulton County, Georgia, where he was also charged with racketeering, which is used to target members of organized crime groups and carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

That case, which is on hold while a state appeals court weights the district attorney's role, stems from a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.

Trump, who is the current Republican nominee for president, has not said whether he would unconditionally accept the results of the Nov. 5 election if his Democrat rival Kamala Harris wins, only saying he wants a free and fair election that Americans can trust.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who faces federal and state charges for contesting the 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, insists he had "every right" to do so.
2020, election, integrity, donald trump, investigation
235
2024-38-02
Monday, 02 September 2024 10:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved