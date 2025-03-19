WATCH TV LIVE

ZZ Top Drummer Frank Beard Leaves Tour to Address 'Health Issue'

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 11:16 AM EDT

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is taking time out from the band's "Elevation" tour due to a "health issue requiring his attention in the near term," it has emerged.

The band's management company confirmed that Beard "has temporarily stepped away" from the tour Saturday on X.

"Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F. Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim," the announcement read.

Douglas filled in when Beard had to undergo an emergency appendectomy in Paris in 2002, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The iconic rock band lost its long-time bassist Dusty Hill in 2021, who died in his sleep at the age of 72, bringing an official close to the band's 51-year legacy with its original lineup, consisting of Hill, Gibbons, and Beard.

Francis, who had been serving as a guitar technician for the band, began filling in for Hill's performances shortly before his death. Since then, he has remained bassist for the band.

"When I first started doing it, Dusty was just sick and going home for a few weeks," he previously told Guitar World. "It was entirely different; I was just helping out. I didn't have to worry about the weight of the crown because I was just helping."

Francis recalled being approached by the band to take on the role.

"They pulled me aside and asked if I could honestly play his parts. I said I could, but I didn't think fans would enjoy it. They asked me to cover for a few weeks," he said.

What was meant to be a temporary stint turned into a full-time gig.

"I wouldn't say I was comfortable – I'm still not comfortable," he said.

Francis revealed he had notes to rely on during the first two shows, but by the third, he had ditched them and performed the show on his own. Looking back, Francis admitted it was still "weird" because he did not see himself as the band's official bassist.

"Dusty is their bass player. I'm not the bass player. I'm not in the band. I'll never be in the band. I shouldn't be in the band. It's Dusty's thing. Sure, I'll still play with them, but it's a weird thing, man. I get [expletive] for playing with a pick, but it's not a big deal," he said.

ZZ Top drummer Frank Beard is taking time out from the band's "Elevation" tour due to a "health issue requiring his attention in the near term," it has emerged.
Wednesday, 19 March 2025 11:16 AM
