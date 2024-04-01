Zooey Deschanel Denies Nepotism, Says 'No One' Gave Her a Job

Zooey Deschanel has denied suggestions that her parents — her father a six-time Oscar nominee and her mother an actor — helped pave her way into the film and television industry.

The "New Girl" actor has been labeled a "nepo baby," a term used for celebrities who gain preferential treatment due to family connections in the entertainment industry.

Deschanel's father, Caleb Deschanel, is a highly regarded cinematographer, having worked on notable films such as "The Lion King," "The Patriot," "My Sister's Keeper," and "The Passion of the Christ." His extensive filmography also includes classics like "The Godfather" and "Titanic," according to the Independent.

Meanwhile, Deschanel's mother, Mary Jo Deschanel (formerly Weir), is an accomplished actor known for her role in "Twin Peaks."

Zooey Deschanel's sister, Emily Deschanel, is also known for her performances in "Bones" and "Spider-Man 2."

In an interview with Lewis Howes on "The School of Greatness" podcast, Zooey Deschanel dismissed the notion that her family connections had eased her path into acting.

"It's funny because people be like, 'Oh, nepotism', I'm like, 'No, my dad's a DP [director of photography, another term for cinematographer]. No one's getting jobs because their dad's a DP.' It's definitely not," she said.

That said, she admitted to receiving some "creative" help.

"My mom is an actor and my dad is a cinematographer and a director. I can't possibly emphasize enough how much creative help I had from my family unit," she continued.

"My dad is a great creative mind and such a talented person. My mum is a great actor and is so nurturing. My mom would coach me when I didn't have an acting coach, she would help me, read lines with me. She'd be so supportive."

Zooey Deschanel went on to recall having "so many great discussions about film and filmmaking with my dad."

"They both would help me. My dad would also read lines with me and give direction. Then having a sister who is an actor," she said. "It just makes you automatically have a community, and how much our communities help us — whether it's our families or our found communities."