Zoe Saldana Apologizes to Mexican People for Offense Caused by 'Emilia Perez'

Zoe Saldana has apologized to the people of Mexico after receiving backlash over "Emilia Perez."

The actor addressed concerns raised by a Mexican journalist after her Best Supporting Actress win at the Oscars on Sunday. The film, according to the journalist, had been "very, very hurtful to Mexican people," especially since Mexico was "at the heart" of "Emilia Perez," Deadline reported.

"First of all," Saldana said, "I'm very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention, we came from a place of love and I stand by that."

"Emilia Perez," which received 13 Oscar nominations and won two — one for Saldana and another for Original Song — faced backlash in the Oscar race after the discovery of tweets from Lead Actress nominee Karla Sofia Gascon. Further, the film garnered negative reaction from many Mexican viewers who felt it misrepresented Mexico and its people. However, Saldana disagreed that the movie was about Mexico.

"I don't share your opinion," she continued. "For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico; we weren't making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women, and these women could have been Russian, could have been Dominican, could have been Black from Detroit, could have been from Israel, could have been from Gaza, and these women were still very universal women, but are struggling every day.

"They're trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices. So, I will stand by that."

She went on to open a platform for dialogue about the issue.

"I'm also always open to sit down with all of my Mexican brothers and sisters with love and respect having a great conversation on how Emilia could have been done better," she said.

Saldana's apology comes after calling out what she describes as an act of government "entitlement" after claiming that U.S. officials left the accents from her surname on her birth certificate.

Born in Passaic, New Jersey, Saldana has Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage.