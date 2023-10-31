Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum Engaged: Report

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after two years together.

The news has been reported by multiple outlets after Kravitz, 34, was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger while out with Tatum, 43, at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 28.

The actors initially sparked dating rumors while collaborating on Kravitz's directorial debut "P***y Island" in August 2021, E! News reported.

At the time, Kravitz was seen riding on the back of Tatum's motorcycle in New York City. She later spoke about what intrigued her about Tatum during an interview in August 2022.

"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she said at the time. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Kravitz admitted it was one of the reasons why Tatum was her primary selection to join the cast.

"When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself," she said. "I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

Tatum would ultimately become her pillar of support during filming.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever," she shared in a separate interview with GQ last year cited by E! News, "he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet."

Kravitz went on to describe Tatum as a "wonderful human."

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other," she said.