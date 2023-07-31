×
Tags: zachery ty bryan | arrested | domestic violence

Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Domestic Violence Again

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 11:48 AM EDT

"Home Improvement" star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested and jailed on charges of felony assault, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Bryan, 41, was apprehended after police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at a residence in Eugene, Oregon, TMZ reported.

The actor was not present when law enforcement arrived, but he was later taken into custody, according to TMZ. The name of the other party involved has not been released.

In October 2020, Bryan was arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault and strangulation, but he later pleaded guilty to lesser charges of misdemeanor menacing and misdemeanor assault. 

In an interview published last month by The Hollywood Reporter, Bryan said the situation involving Johnnie Faye Cartwright, his former partner, was "blown out of proportion," alleging they "didn't even really get that physical."

"We got really loud. We were screaming, and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said.

"At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could've fought it … but that's more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day."

Before the incident, Cartwright alleged that Bryan had been physically and verbally abusive, Entertainment Weekly noted. She told police that he had pulled her hair, punched her in the face, and choked her for about 45 seconds. Police confirmed the incident but didn't name the victim.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department told E! News. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Monday, 31 July 2023 11:48 AM
