Zach Bryan Sets Record for Largest Ticketed Concert in US

Country singer Zach Bryan set a U.S. ticketed concert record Saturday night, performing before 112,408 people at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, according to event promoter AEG Presents.

It was the first concert held at the venue, Variety reported.

The show, featuring special guest John Mayer, along with Ryan Bingham, the Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone, also generated $5 million in merchandise sales, establishing another national record.

The previous attendance record belonged to George Strait, who drew 110,905 fans to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, in 2024.

Billboard's touring chart lists the Grateful Dead's 1977 Raceway Park performance in New Jersey as the previous No. 2 record, at 107,019 people.

Although larger concerts have taken place globally, those events were free.

Rod Stewart's New Year's Eve concert on Brazil's Copacabana Beach in 1994 drew an estimated 3.5 million, with other major free shows there featuring Jorge Ben (3 million in 1993), Lady Gaga (2.1 million in 2023), Madonna (1.6 million in 2024), and the Rolling Stones (1.5 million in 2006).

Michigan Stadium, also known as the Big House, is the largest stadium in the U.S. and third largest in the world. While it has hosted soccer, hockey, and numerous football games, Bryan's performance was the first time a performer headlined a concert at the site.

Bryan, 29, recently extended his deal with Warner Records and sold his publishing catalog in a package valued at $350 million, according to Variety. His latest album, "The Great American Bar Scene," released on July 4, 2024, placed 17 of its 19 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 in its opening week.

The concert followed a recent confrontation involving Bryan at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor, Oklahoma, on Sept. 13.

Video posted to social media showed Bryan and fellow singer Gavin Adcock arguing across a wire fence before Bryan shoved the barrier toward him.

"Hey, do you want to fight like a man? Come open the gate," Bryan is heard saying in the footage.

Another clip showed Bryan trying to climb the fence before being restrained by security as a bodyguard escorted Adcock away.

Adcock referenced the incident online, writing, "When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown," followed by, "Eat a Snickers, bro."