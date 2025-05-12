Zach Bryan Removes Song Amid Beef With Collaborator John Moreland

Zach Bryan pulled a song from his latest album amid a feud with the collaborator John Moreland, who slammed the musician's reported $350 million deal with Warner Records.

Tensions arose when Moreland, who appeared on Bryan's track "Memphis; The Blues," wrote on Instagram, "$350M is a lot of money to pay for the fu–in off-brand version of me. Y'all have a great day," according to The Wrap.

Although Moreland took down the post, Bryan reposted a screenshot of it to his Instagram Story, informing fans that he planned to pull the song.

"Yooo just saw this from an artist I've always respected and supported," Bryan wrote. "Not trying to be dramatic but refuse to have anyone with a problem with me on my records. Replacing 'Memphis the Blues.' If it goes down for a bit just know this is the reason! No hard feelings! Confused as [expletive], Tulsans look out for Tulsans."

Concluding the post, Bryan wrote: "Last thing i say on it! Not partial to arguing with butt hurt grown men."

By Friday evening, the song had been pulled.

Moreland said he has no regrets.

"As far as I'm concerned, getting kicked off a Zach Bryan album is way [expletive] cooler than being on a Zach Bryan album," he said in an Instagram video, according to Variety.

In the video, Moreland elaborated on how he ended up a collaborator with Bryan.

"When I was asked to be on that album, I did not know that dude. Never met him. Just a really big artist from where I'm from [Tulsa, Oklahoma], asking me to be on a record," he said. "Cool. First time I met him, we recorded the song. Like, didn't have the greatest impression, but no big deal — whatever, fine. Then we record the song. The album comes out like a month later. I had met him once at that point."

Moreland went on to said he did not like Bryan and, if asked to appear on the album now, would decline.

"I don't want to be on an album with a dude who I've heard tell borderline racist jokes more than once," Moreland said. "I don't want to be on an album with a dude who brings a 19-year-old girl in the bar, and then when they tell him she can't be in there, looks at me like I'm supposed to have his [expletive] back. I don't like that person."

Bryan has since vowed to release the track, but without any trace of Moreland.