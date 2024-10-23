Zach Bryan's Girlfriend 'Blindsided' by Breakup

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan said he and Internet personality Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia ended their relationship.

The couple was first linked in July 2023, but Bryan on Tuesday revealed via Instagram that they had split.

"Addressing something: Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart. She has loved me unconditionally for a very long time and for that I'll always thank her," wrote Bryan, according to People.

"I have had an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways. I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

Bryan concluded: "With everything I am and to anyone I let down, I am sorry. I try my best in everything. I failed people that love me and mostly myself."

LaPaglia, 25, seemingly responded to the news in her own Instagram stories shortly after Bryan, 28, shared the post, saying she was "blindsided."

"Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I'm ready I'll be back and ready to talk," she wrote. "I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything's always gonna be okay."

LaPaglia fueled breakup rumors a day earlier with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a handwritten note and a stick figure drawing.

"And eventually you'll find that life goes on, even if you don't want it to. The days will pass and the world will move while you ask it to stop. You'll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck," the note read.

"You'll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn't cruel. Your feet are," the message continued. "The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well."

Fans speculated LaPaglia's cryptic note hinted at her breakup with Bryan, fueled by claims he was seen on the dating app Raya.