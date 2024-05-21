Zac Brown's Estranged Wife Kelly Yazdi Won't Be 'Silenced'

Zac Brown's estranged wife Kelly Yazdi has responded to a lawsuit in which he sought a temporary restraining order to remove her Instagram post that he claimed was damaging to his public image.

The filing was made May 17 and two days later Yazdi took to social media stating she would not be "silenced."

"No one — not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers — may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she captioned a TikTok video.

"I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any 'confidential information' about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."

Yazdi and Brown married last August but split four months later, according to E! News.

Initially, Yazdi said she tried to avoid responding to the "unnecessary" and "legally meritless" lawsuit.

"I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband," Kelly continued. "But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage.

"It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics," the 33-year-old added. "Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court — where he has unnecessarily dragged me."

According to court documents obtained by NBC News, Brown accused Yazdi of violating a confidentiality agreement by sharing an unspecified Instagram post. Brown sought an emergency temporary restraining order to have the post removed and asked the court to bar his estranged wife from making any defamatory, false, or otherwise damaging statements.

"I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation," Brown told NBC News.