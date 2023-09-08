×
Tags: yoga class | mass killing | cult

Yoga Class Mistaken for 'Mass Killing'

By    |   Friday, 08 September 2023 10:41 AM EDT

A yoga class in England was disrupted by police amid concerns that the scene was a cult mass killing.

The incident took place Wednesday evening when police stormed the North Sea Observatory's Seascape Cafe in Chapel St. Leonards, Lincolnshire, after a concerned citizen raised the alarm.

The café posted information about the incident on its Facebook page, explaining that someone had mistaken a yoga meditation class for a mass killing after seeing "several people laying on the floor."

"Thank you to Lincolnshire Police for their prompt response. I can’t imagine for one moment what would have being going through their minds on the way," the statement continued. "Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs. All in all this situation turned out positive and we are of course grateful."

A spokesperson for the police verified to Sky News that they received a report of the incident at 8:56 p.m. from an individual with "good intentions."

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory at Chapel St. Leonards. Officers attended and were happy to report everyone was safe and well," a statement shared with the outlet read. 

The yoga session was led by Millie Laws, 22, who described the situation to BBC News as a "bit surreal and funny."

"I feel really bad for whoever the person was who [phoned the police] that would, of course, have been terrifying. So I do feel for them," she said. "But at the same time, you've got to see the lighter side of it."

The class consisted of seven students, Laws said, adding that she saw "two dog walkers peering closely through the glass window."

"I didn't know until after we left that these people phoned in saying that there was a mass murderer; they were wearing a robe and they were walking over all of the people, and it looked like some kind of ritual, and that the people on the floor were actually dead," she added.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


