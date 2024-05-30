'Yellowstone' Stars Recount 'Fairy Tale' Wedding

"Yellowstone" stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have confirmed that they are married.

Harrison recalled the "elegant" Western-themed wedding, which took place at her family farm in Texas, in an interview with Vogue.

"It was like something out of a fairy tale," Harrison told the outlet. She described exchanging their hand-written vows in front of family and friends as "emotional."

"It was hard to hold back tears. My vows were not just promises to Ryan but also to his children," she said. "It was a particularly special moment for me, as I got to express to them just how much they mean to me and what an honor it has been to become a bonus mom to them."

The couple went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2023. Bingham shared a photo of him kissing Harrison in front of a bonfire.

"More than a spark," the actor and musician captioned the photo, tagging Harrison, who in the comments wrote, "I love you, cowboy."

In the hit drama series, Bingham plays a ranch hand, musician, and former convict. He has been on the show since Season 1 but became a regular by the fourth season. Harrison also plays a ranch hand, having made her debut in Season 3.

She credits her mother for bringing them together.

"She and Ryan met by chance through a mutual friend at a charity event in Dallas during a production break. I wasn't there, but it just happened to be during a time when both Ryan and I were transitioning into new chapters of our lives," Harrison said. "They got to talking and discovered just how many Texas-based friends and acquaintances we had in common — so sensing an opportunity, she encouraged Ryan to give me a call."

Bingham proposed twice to Harrison, first on a typical evening while they were at home together.

"Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous — which was out of character for him," Harrison said. "Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, 'I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn't hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It's true what they say — when you know, you just know."

Bingham called Harrison's father to ask for his blessing and then proposed again, this time with a ring.

"It was a night that captured everything right, effortless, and genuinely beautiful about what we love most about one another and the relationship we've built together," Harrison said.

Harrison described the wedding as having "a palpable sense of love and energy in the air, a kind of magic that's hard to describe."

"Seeing generations from both sides of our families, our friends, and especially the children all coming together was such a blessing," she said. "And then there was the moment I locked eyes with Ryan as I walked toward him.

"Seeing the tears well up in his eyes — it just melted my heart. It was a moment so raw and filled with emotion, it perfectly captured everything we felt about stepping into this new chapter together."