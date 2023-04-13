×
Tags: yellowstone | actors | romance

'Yellowstone' Stars Harrison, Bingham Confirm Romance

Thursday, 13 April 2023 01:02 PM EDT

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have confirmed that they are a couple.

The "Yellowstone" stars on Wednesday revealed the news on Instagram, with Bingham sharing a photo of he and Harrison kissing in front of a huge bonfire.

"More than a spark," the actor and musician captioned the photo, tagging Harrison, who in the comments wrote, "I love you, cowboy."

In the hit drama series, now in its fifth season, Bingham plays a ranch hand, musician and former convict. He has been on the show since Season 1, but became a regular by the fourth season. Hassie also plays a ranch hand, having made her debut in Season 3.

The future of the show is currently up in the air, with reports that its star, Kevin Costner, may be exiting "Yellowstone."

At issue, insiders previously told Deadline, is that Costner is having disagreements on filming schedules. As the friction dampens the morale of fellow actors, there are now reports that the franchise might be extended in the form of a new show starring Matthew McConaughey.

In February, a Paramount Network spokesperson responded to the rumors in a statement to Deadline, saying, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of 'Yellowstone' and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Last month, ViacomCBS President Chris McCarthy confirmed that the spinoff of the popular show is moving forward, whether or not Costner returns to "Yellowstone."

McCarthy did not share further details pertaining to the upcoming projects but did tell media that the franchise "wouldn't be what it is today without Kevin and we hope that that stays for a long time to come," according to People.

Thursday, 13 April 2023 01:02 PM
