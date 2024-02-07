Ye Claims Venues Won't Book Him for Antisemitic Remarks

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, says he's suffering the consequences of his antisemitic rants.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Grammy-winning rapper said in a now-deleted video that he was struggling to book venues for his shows.

"And you know why that is," he added, alluding to his past rants, according to Page Six.

In a follow-up post, Ye compared his hardships to that of Elvis Presley, saying that he hasn't "been allowed to perform in a year," adding, "Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.

Ye further shared that the sole venue secured for his tour is the United Center, located in his hometown of Chicago.

"We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes, and I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it's anyone that can help with this. It's the only arena that I had access to in the past year," he said, according to Page Six.

"And when I call, people say there are no avails for me and you know why that is," he added, hinting at being blacklisted by people following his past antisemitic comments, the outlet noted.

"So if there's anybody out there that can help with this, please do," he added.

Hours later, Ye posted a screenshot of a conversation with his booking manager, which read, "Crazy amount of no. stop calls from all over the world. Will send new offers and avails tomorrow."

The rapper went on to share several text screenshots on his Instagram Story, appearing to show representatives from various venues reaching out to book him.

The venues he appears to be considering include Petco Park in San Diego, California; SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California; multiple venues in New York City; Galaxy Arena in Hong Kong; as well as locations in Brazil, China, and Egypt.