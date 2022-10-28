×
Tags: ye | kanye west | twitter | account | antisemitic | reinstatement

Ye's Twitter Now Visible Again

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 28 October 2022 11:54 AM EDT

Kanye West's Twitter account was visible again Friday — not even 24 hours after Elon Musk completed his purchase of the social media giant.

Twitter had suspended his account after West, who now goes by the name of Ye, posted antisemitic comments earlier in October.

Axios reported it could not independently confirm whether Twitter granted Ye access to the account or if he had posting privileges.

As of late Friday morning, the most recent tweet from Ye was Oct. 8.

Musk has said he would reinstate Donald Trump's account, but the former president previously said he would not return.

Reuters noted Trump was banned from Twitter after the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Trump on Friday said he was happy Twitter Inc. was in "sane hands" after Musk formally took over but did not say whether he would return.

TheWire
Friday, 28 October 2022 11:54 AM
