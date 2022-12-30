Ye 'Missing,' Former Business Manager Says

Kanye West, now formally known as Ye, is "missing," according to his former business manager who claims he has been unable to locate the rapper to serve him legal documents.

Thomas St. John, who worked as Ye's senior financial adviser, is suing the musician over lack of payment, according to The U.S. Sun.

However, in court papers filed on Dec. 19 and obtained by the outlet, St. John has been unable to find a proper address for Ye and is seeking an extension of time to serve him with the lawsuit papers, which name the rapper as well as Yeezy LLC as defendants.

Further, St. John and his team allege they have had difficulty reaching legal representatives for Ye.

"We were advised about a new law firm for defendants, but not a specific point of contact," the court filing cited by The U.S. Sun states.

"We subsequently learned of information in the news that the law firm identified as new counsel was not affiliated with the defendants. Accordingly, we have not been able to serve defendants through their counsel," the document states.

"As a general matter, we have had difficulty confirming the best current address of Kanye West," it continues.

"For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses," the filing adds, according to the outlet.

The U.S. Sun notes that St. John and his team attempted to unsuccessfully serve Ye at his California homes in Hidden Hills, Malibu, and Calabasas.

"We will continue to make diligent and reasonable attempts to serve defendants," including enlisting the help of "appropriate agencies" to locate Ye.

Central to the lawsuit are claims that St. John worked for three months of an 18-month guaranteed term for Ye, and was supposed to be paid $300,000 for each of the months, according to the report.

The lawsuit claims: "When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of 'The 18-month term was bulls**t' and 'You're insane for even thinking I would stick to it.'"