Ye Claims He May Be 'Slightly Autistic'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is claiming that he "may be slightly autistic" while also questioning his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has previously been open about having bipolar disorder, which according to the Mayo Clinic is characterized by "extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression)." When in a manic episode, people with bipolar type 1 are often unable to think logically.

Many have suggested that Ye's behavior could be the result of him being in a manic state — speculation that he dismissed during an interview with celebrity gossip outlet X17 on Sunday.

"The truth is Jesus says love everyone, God says 'love everyone,'" he said, according to BET.com. "For me, I believe that in no way I am not bipolar, I am not in some kind of episode, but I may be slightly autistic — like 'Rain Man' — and that's part of my superpower! That's the reason why I can produce tracks and design and do so many things. But what I can't do … there's two things that I can't do: I can't accept hate and I can't hate."

Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 after he was hospitalized for a psychiatric emergency. He previously said he refused to take medication despite the repercussions of leaving the disorder untreated.

His ex-wife Kim Kardashian also opened up about Ye's bipolar disorder diagnosis back in 2020, after he first declared himself a presidential candidate.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder," Kardashian said. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful this is to understand."

But she said she was speaking out "because of the stigma and misconception about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kardashian wrote. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder," she continued, adding: "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."