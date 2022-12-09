Ye Stripped of Prestigious Honorary Degree

Ye continues to face the consequences of his actions.

In recent events, The School of the Art Institute of Chicago confirmed to Billboard that the honorary doctorate degree the college bestowed upon the disgraced rapper in 2015 has been rescinded following his slew of antisemitic remarks.

"The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West's (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities," the school shared in a statement. "Ye's actions do not align with SAIC's mission and values, and we've rescinded his honorary degree."

Earlier this week a change.org petition was launched calling for the removal of Ye's honorary doctorate, stating it was "harmful" having him represent the college.

"Regardless of his contributions prior to receipt of this award, it is harmful to allow Ye, as he is presently known, to continue to use the School of the Art Institute of Chicago to help legitimize hatred and violence," the petition declared.

"This harm impacts the artists, designers and scholars affiliated to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and their values of justice, compassion, and free expression without hatred," the petition continued. "This harm impacts Jews, whose lives are put at direct risk by the mainstreaming of antisemitic views. This harm impacts all oppressed peoples, who stand to suffer when intimidation and deadly violence against people on the basis of their identity are made justifiable."

Days later, TMZ shared a letter SAIC sent to members of the staff and student body regarding Ye and his incendiary comments.

"His anti-Black, antisemitic, and incendiary statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities, are disgusting and condemnable," the letter, written by President Elissa Tenny, continues, according to the outlet. "As a community, we know that there are varying opinions on what our School's response should be — even as we all agree that his behavior is indefensible."

Tenny added that Ye's actions "do not align with SAIC's mission and values" and with this in mind, and after conferring with the Board of Governors, "the honorary degree awarded to Kanye West has been rescinded."