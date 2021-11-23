Fan Arrested After Attacking WWE Wrestler Seth Rollins at Barclays Center

A Brooklyn man was arrested in connection with an attack on WWE star Seth Rollins.

The incident took place during the live broadcast of WWE's Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Rollins was walking back toward the entranceway following a Raw segment when Elisah Spencer, 24, left his seating section, jumped the metal barricade and attacked Rollins, a New York Police Department spokesperson told ESPN.

The pair struggled on the ground momentarily until security and WWE officials broke up the altercation. Rollins suffered swelling to the lip but reportedly refused medical treatment. According to NYPD, Spencer is being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs for disrupting the live sporting event.

The skirmish briefly appeared live on television but upon realizing it was not scripted, WWE cameras quickly cut away. Many spectators however were able to film the altercation and post it onto social media. One video clip shows the two men fighting on the ground. Members of security and referees quickly jump in to pull Spencer off Rollins, who gets back up and yells at his attacker. Spencer is quickly escorted away.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE said in a statement to ESPN. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

This is not the first time a fan has jumped the barrier and attacked a member of WWE at Barclays Center. In 2019, an audience member charged pro wrestling legend Bret Hart in the ring during the WWE Hall of Fame show. The attacker was later identified as Zachary Madsen, who was charged with two counts of assault and trespassing, according to CBS New York.

"I didn't see the guy until it was too late. I could tell something was happening but I thought it was a fight in the crowd," Hart later said of the incident, according to eWrestlingNews.com. "You never take anything for granted. I consider myself lucky that it was as insignificant of an incident as it was. Everyone thought I got punched and hurt and manhandled by that guy but it was more the other way around, I think."