WWE Fan Who Tackled Seth Rollins at Barclays Center Speaks Out

WWE fan Elisah Spencer, 24, who was arrested for tackling Seth Rollins after the wrestler's Monday night match with Finn Balor at Barclays Center, has explained the attack.

At the time of the incident, Rollins was walking back toward the entranceway when Spencer left his seating section, jumped the metal barricade, and attacked the grappler. Speaking with the New York Daily News, Spencer, who now faces criminal charges, said he was settling a beef over what appears to be a 2019 catfish scam facilitated by someone posing as Rollins.

"I apologized to the WWE for my actions," Spencer told the New York Daily News. "I had a legitimate beef but as a grown man I could have settled it a different way ... If I saw him today I wouldn’t attack him. I’ve moved on."

Spencer claimed he first met Rollins several years ago at a meet-and-greet event. As an aspiring wrestler, he asked Rollins for advice on how to make it in the industry. However, things took a strange turn when Spencer began communicating via Whatsapp and other messenger services with someone he believes was Rollins.

"He was asking me to send him gift cards in exchange for money, mostly $500 or more to see if I was loyal," Spencer said. "He asked me to be a wrestling blogger for him. I wanted to work my way up."

Spencer bought about $3,000 in cards, according to the outlet. Then he alleged one of the cheques that were sent from the person claiming to be Rollins bounced. Spencer said he had been communicating with the alleged Rollins under his WWE name and his real name, Colby Lopez. He said Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, later blocked him.

Seth Rollins addressed the attack in an interview with TMZ but gave no indication of any interaction with Spencer.

"It's terrifying, brother," Rollins said. "It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is OK."

Rollins added that he did not sustain any serious injuries.

"Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was OK," he said.

Spencer was charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs for disrupting the live sporting event.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously," WWE said in a statement to ESPN. "The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."