Wu-Tang Clan Announces Final World Tour

Legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan group unveiled plans for what it's calling its last tour, "Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber," set to launch on June 6 in Baltimore and cover 27 U.S. cities.

While this marks the beginning of a farewell run, group member RZA suggested that global dates could follow.

"This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture," he said in a statement to The Guardian. "Most importantly to touch our fans and those who have supported us throughout the years. On this tour we're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen."

In a statement to The New York Times, RZA noted that this "may be the last time you see us all together in the physical," adding, "You might watch us on TV, but we're not coming to your city again. We want you to come break bread with us."

Wu-Tang Clan was founded in Staten Island in 1992, with RZA overseeing production. Its debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," was released the following year.

A second album, "Wu-Tang Forever," topped charts in the U.S. and U.K., while the third, "The W," produced hits like "Gravel Pit" and "Protect Ya Neck (The Jump Off)." Over the years, the group released three more studio albums, as well as "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin," a single-copy album sold for $2 million to pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli in 2015.

Several members of Wu-Tang Clan have also released solo albums, including Ghostface Killah's "Supreme Clientele" and Raekwon's "Only Built 4 Cuban Linx." The group suffered a major loss in 2004 when Ol' Dirty Bastard died of an accidental drug overdose. Over the years, keeping all members involved in projects has been a challenge, leading to releases where some were absent.

In April, all nine members reunite on" Black Samson," though the album is co-credited to producer Mathematics and is not an official Wu-Tang Clan release. The group also came together for a Las Vegas concert residency in 2024.