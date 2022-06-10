2 Workers Rescued After Falling Into Vat of Chocolate

Two factory workers had to be rescued after falling into a tank of chocolate at the Mars Wrigley confectionary facility in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

The workers fell waist-deep into a large vat at the candy facility just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and were unable to climb out, according to the Daily Mail.

They were not injured but the Elizabethtown Fire Department had to be called in a rescue mission that took about an hour and required cutting a hole in the tank. According to the Daily Mail, more than two dozen emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene to rescue the workers, who were "not floating around in the chocolate."

"We can confirm both people have been taken off-site for further evaluation," Mars Wrigley, the maker of M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and other confections, said in a statement. "We’re extremely grateful for the quick work of the first responders."

A Lancaster County 911 spokesperson confirmed the incident to Today, saying the employees were "stuck in a sort of dry chocolate."

The accident is similar to a 2009 incident in which a factory worker at Cocoa Services in Camden, New Jersey, died after he fell into a vat of melting chocolate, the Daily Mail reported.

Vincent Smith II was filling the 8-foot-deep tank with hot chocolate when he toppled in. His co-workers rushed to turn the machine off but by the time they got to him, it was too late.

According to the report, he had been in the melted chocolate for about 10 minutes before emergency crews pulled him out. Police said Smith had lost his footing and slipped. No foul play was suspected.