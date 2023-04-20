×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: woody harrelson | matthew mcconaughey | brothers

Harrelson Wants Test to See If McConaughey Related

By    |   Thursday, 20 April 2023 10:58 AM EDT

Woody Harrelson said he is willing to undergo DNA testing in response to speculation that he and Matthew McConaughey may be brothers.

Harrelson admitted Tuesday during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that he wanted to know for certain whether they shared a father, according to the New York Post.

His comments come days after McConaughey revealed on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" that his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, and Harrelson's father, Charles, may have had a romance during the time that his parents were divorcing.

Harrelson shared how the story unfolded on Tuesday.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma' Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time … I mean, this is crazy," Harrelson told Colbert, noting that he was watching a World Cup match in Greece when the topic of regrets came about. During that conversation, he mentioned that it was odd his late father had "no regrets."

McConaughey's mother left him shocked with her reply.

"And I have known Ma' Mac a long time, and she goes, 'I knew … your father,' " he shared. "And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting, 'I knew your father.' "

The pause, Harrelson said, was "filled with innuendo."

But while the actor is willing to have the DNA test, he said he understands why McConaughey may be a bit more hesitant.

"For him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he's losing a father," Harrelson explained. "But I'm like, 'No, you're gaining a different father and a brother.' "

McConaughey, whose father James died in 1992, said during his appearance on Ripa's podcast that he isn't ready to have the tests done.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he said. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it?" he continued. "I got a little more skin in the game."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Woody Harrelson said he is willing to undergo DNA testing in response to speculation that he and Matthew McConaughey may be brothers.
woody harrelson, matthew mcconaughey, brothers
373
2023-58-20
Thursday, 20 April 2023 10:58 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved