Harrelson Wants Test to See If McConaughey Related

Woody Harrelson said he is willing to undergo DNA testing in response to speculation that he and Matthew McConaughey may be brothers.

Harrelson admitted Tuesday during an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that he wanted to know for certain whether they shared a father, according to the New York Post.

His comments come days after McConaughey revealed on Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" that his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, and Harrelson's father, Charles, may have had a romance during the time that his parents were divorcing.

Harrelson shared how the story unfolded on Tuesday.

"Well, I'll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma' Mac, Matthew's legitimate mother, and she let us know one time … I mean, this is crazy," Harrelson told Colbert, noting that he was watching a World Cup match in Greece when the topic of regrets came about. During that conversation, he mentioned that it was odd his late father had "no regrets."

McConaughey's mother left him shocked with her reply.

"And I have known Ma' Mac a long time, and she goes, 'I knew … your father,' " he shared. "And it was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting, 'I knew your father.' "

The pause, Harrelson said, was "filled with innuendo."

But while the actor is willing to have the DNA test, he said he understands why McConaughey may be a bit more hesitant.

"For him, it's a much more big deal. I mean, he feels like he's losing a father," Harrelson explained. "But I'm like, 'No, you're gaining a different father and a brother.' "

McConaughey, whose father James died in 1992, said during his appearance on Ripa's podcast that he isn't ready to have the tests done.

"It's a little easier for Wood to say, 'Come on, let's do it,' because what's the skin in it for him?" he said. "It's a little harder for me because he's asking me to take the chance to go, 'Wait a minute, you're telling me my dad may not be my dad of 53 years' and believe in it?" he continued. "I got a little more skin in the game."