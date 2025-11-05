Wolfgang Van Halen: 'Nepo Baby' Term 'A Bit Unfair'

Wolfgang Van Halen has spoken out against being called a "nepo baby," saying the term ignores the personal work and individuality of people who grew up in famous families.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the 34-year-old musician reflected on how the label has followed him since his teenage years, when he joined his late father Eddie Van Halen's band.

"I'm one to talk, but I think the term 'nepo baby' is a bit unfair. I think it takes the individuality of the person away," Wolfgang Van Halen said. "People say Jack Quaid is one of the 'good ones' and it's like, who decides that?"

He noted that while the criticism can sometimes be warranted, it often overlooks the effort and talent needed to build a lasting career.

"I'm not going to name names, but in some cases it does apply: the idea of people getting a leg up when they have no artistic merit or talent," he said. "All I'm trying to do is be myself and have my own artistic integrity and my own voice. I hope that people can see that."

Van Halen joined the legendary rock band Van Halen as bassist while still in high school, performing alongside his father and uncle, drummer Alex Van Halen.

He remained with the group until 2020, when Eddie Van Halen died at age 65 and the band disbanded.

The experience gave him an early start in music and placed him in the spotlight before he had time to establish his own career.

After Van Halen disbanded, Wolfgang Van Halen began building a solo career under the name Mammoth WVH.

He played all the instruments on his 2021 debut album, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song the following year. His second studio album, "The End," was released last month.

Now focused on his own career, Van Halen said he just wants the freedom to make his music his own, not to chase fame.

"I'm certainly trying to forge my own legacy. That's my goal every day," he told Metal Hammer. "The one way I'd be like, 'You know what? We made it' is if we're able to sell out a show at the Hollywood Bowl, because that was the last place I ever played with my dad."

In an earlier interview with People, he described songwriting as an emotional outlet.

"Songwriting is a really therapeutic thing for me, so I was working out a lot of stuff with these songs," he said. "A lot of people have, understandably, preconceived notions about what this must be. Like, 'Oh, he's the son, it must sound exactly like it.' But I've done everything I can to be my own person. And I think it really shows on the album."