Winona Ryder Kept Chicken Bone From Christopher Walken

Winona Ryder has explained why she kept the carcass of a rotisserie chicken that was given to her by Christopher Walken.

During an interview with Elle, the "Beetlejuice" star shared that she had been clinging to a piece of bone from that chicken because it had come from Walken.

The pair worked together on the 2014 BBC film "Turks & Caicos." According to Elle, at the time, Ryder was "so besotted with [Walken] that when he gave her a rotisserie chicken from a supermarket, she kept the carcass a weirdly long time because it came from him."

"I still have the wishbone and am trying to make it into a necklace," Ryder told Elle via a text message. The magazine had contacted her to ensure they understood her story correctly.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ryder shared another celebrity crush she had, saying that she fell "actively in love with" Al Pacino in her early 20s.

At the time, she and Pacino were involved in a workshop for Shakespeare's "Richard III." This workshop later became part of Pacino's 1996 directorial debut, "Looking for Richard."

"He was obsessed with coffee, and he would take me all over New York — like, to the weirdest places — to try different coffees. I'm 22, or whatever," Ryder recalled. "Finally, he's dropping me off wherever I'm staying, and I'm like, 'I love you, you know. I really am completely in love with you.' And he was like, 'Aw, honey, noooo.' Then, like 10 years later, I meet his girlfriend who's younger than me."

"'Dude, I'm [expletive] throwing myself at you,'" Ryder recalled thinking, before saying, "I still play poker with [Pacino] sometimes. It's the best."

In 2024, Ryder returned to cinemas with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," rejoining director Tim Burton and stepping back into the iconic role of Lydia Deetz. Before the year ends, she's set to make a final appearance as Joyce Byers in the concluding season of "Stranger Things." The final chapter of the hit Netflix series will roll out in three parts, arriving on November 26, December 25, and December 31, People reported.