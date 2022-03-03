'Wings' Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

Farrah Forke, best known for her role as the helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the NBC sitcom "Wings," has died at 54.

The star's family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that she died Friday morning at her home in Texas after battling cancer for several years.

"Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate, and utterly irreplaceable," the family said in a statement. "She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains."

Forke was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1968. She kicked off her acting career in a local production of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" and decided to pursue her love for acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Upon completing her studies, Forke made her onscreen debut in 1991's "Brain Twisters." From there she went on to appear in several other films including "Disclosure," "Michael Mann’s Heat," "Ground Control," and "Kate’s Addiction."

In 1992, Forke landed her career-defining role as the tough helicopter pilot in "Wings." Over the next two years, she would appear in 35 episodes of the hit show. Forke recurred as attorney Mayson Drake on the second season of ABC’s "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," which ran from 1994 to 1995. She also had leading roles on "Dweebs" and "Mr. Rhodes," and guest-starred on "Party of Five" and "Fantasy Island," according to People.

Additionally, Forke voiced the superhero Big Barda on the DC Animated Universe series "Batman Beyond" in 2000, and "Justice League Unlimited" in 2005. She decided to walk away from acting in order to raise her twin boys, Chuck and Wit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"She was every bit as tough, fun, beautiful, and grounded as her character Alex on 'Wings,'" Steven Weber, who played one of her love interests on "Wings," posted in a tribute for Forke on Instagram Wednesday.

Forke is survived by her sons, her mother, Beverly, stepfather Chuck and sisters Paige, Jennifer, and Maggie.