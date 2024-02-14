William 'Bill' Post, Inventor of Pop-Tarts, Dies at 96

William "Bill" Post, who is often credited with bringing the Pop-Tart to breakfast tables around the world, has died at 96.

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1927, Post, one of seven Dutch immigrant children, began his career at 16 washing trucks at Hekman Biscuit Company, ABC News reported.

Following his WWII service in the Army Air Corps, Post rejoined Hekman full-time at 21, taking on various roles from personnel management to sales and production.

"Fast forward 20 years, and Bill as the plant manager of Hekman (later known as the Keebler Company) welcomed some executives from Kellogg's who asked if he thought it would be possible for Keebler to create a new product they had in mind," according to his obituary cited by ABC News.

"It is at this juncture that Bill is often credited for having 'invented' the Pop-Tart," Post's obituary continues. "To be accurate, however, Bill would say, 'I assembled an amazing team that developed Kellogg's concept of a shelf-stable toaster pastry into a fine product that we could bring to market in the span of just four months.' "

Pop-Tarts started in 1964 with four simple flavors: strawberry, blueberry, brown sugar cinnamon, and apple-currant (later changed to apple-berry). Today, there are over 20 flavors, with new ones regularly being tested.

Post would later move his family to Elmhurst, Illinois, where he worked at the Keebler Company headquarters until his retirement at 56. He then settled in Glen Arbor, Michigan, to enjoy his retirement years, but it didn't last long.

Post returned to work as a consultant for Kellogg's for 20 years. This role involved international travel and building friendships around the world.

In 2003, he and his wife Florence moved back to their hometown of Grand Rapids to be closer to family.

"Bill's immediate family also wishes to express their gratitude and thanks to his nieces and nephews who paid so much attention to him," the obituary said.