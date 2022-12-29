Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes Again for Holocaust Remarks

Whoopi Goldberg apologized again for making controversial comments about the Holocaust.

Earlier this year, Goldberg, who co-hosts the ABC daytime talk show "The View," was suspended after insisting that the Holocaust was "not about race." She apologized for those remarks, saying that it was never her intention to upset so many people, but last week the spotlight was again on her comments after she said the Holocaust "wasn't originally" based on race during an interview with The Times of London.

"Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective," she said.

Goldberg also questioned if Jewish people were a "race" compared to herself as a Black person.

"It doesn't change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street," she said. "You could find me. You couldn't find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I'd taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked."

Her comments sparked outrage, with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) chief Jonathan Greenblatt on Tuesday slamming Goldberg for remarks that were "offensive and incredibly disappointing" and urging her to educate herself "on the true nature of antisemitism and how it was the driving force behind the systemic slaughter of millions."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, Goldberg said her latest comments were an attempt to convey to the Times reporter her previous remarks on the Holocaust.

"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments," especially after "talking with and hearing people like rabbis and old and new friends weighing in," she said.

"I'm still learning a lot and believe me, I heard everything everyone said to me. I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt, and angered people," Goldberg added. "My sincere apologies again, especially to everyone who thought this was a fresh rehash of the subject. I promise it was not."

Goldberg added: "In this time of rising antisemitism, I want to be very clear when I say that I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will."