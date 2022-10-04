Whoopi Goldberg on Fat Suit Comment: 'That Was Me'

Whoopi Goldberg is setting the record straight.

The actor and TV personality's latest film, "Till" — a biographical drama about Mamie Till's pursuit for justice after the murder of her son — premiered worldwide Oct. 1, according to Variety. Goldberg has a supporting role as Mamie Till's mother, and while the film has largely been well received, one reporter took issue with Goldberg's supposed fat suit that she wore.

However, Goldberg said during Monday's episode of "The View" that she was not wearing a fat suit.

"There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review," Goldberg said. "I don't really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don't watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit."

Goldberg continued: "It's OK to not be a fan of the movie, but you want to leave people's looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I'm sure you didn't mean to be demeaning."

Goldberg's co-host Sunny Hostin expressed surprise over the critic's claims and pointed to Goldberg's publicized "health challenges" that she's "gotten over" in the last few years. At one point last year Goldberg was hospitalized and forced to use a walker after sciatica left her in excruciating pain. Earlier this year, she was again hospitalized with pneumonia.

"We will hope that she just didn't know, and now she'll know the next time you go to talk about somebody, you talk about them as an actor," Goldberg said, according to Entertainment Weekly. "If you're not sure if that's them in there, don't make blanket statements, because it makes you not sound like you know what you're doing."