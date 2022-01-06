Whoopi Goldberg Says Positive COVID Test Was a Shock

Whoopi Goldberg has admitted she was shocked when she tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this week "The View" co-host Joy Behar revealed the news, saying that Goldberg was experiencing "mild symptoms" and adding that they had taken to temporarily broadcasting the show remotely.

On Wednesday Goldberg made a virtual appearance on "The View" to provide her colleagues with an update. She explained that she had gone into isolation after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID. Then, around Christmas, she also tested positive for the virus, according to People.

"It was a shock because you know, I'm triple vaxxed, haven't been anywhere, haven't done anything, but that's the thing about the omicron," Goldberg said. "You just don't know where it is.

"You don't know where it is, who's got it, who's passing it. So you know, it's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do."

During Wednesday's episode, Behar also wondered whether Goldberg was concerned about the toll the virus would take on her health given her past battle with pneumonia — but Goldberg dismissed that.

"No, because I just feel like you can only do what you can do and whatever your body decides is going to do is what you have to roll with," she said.

"I have no complaints," Goldberg later added. "I have a very nice house. And of course, my family's here, and they've been hiding in their rooms as well. Doors are closed, I'm not allowed to leave this specific area. And every now and then I just want to kick the door open and that's what I do, I just peep the door open a little bit, and then someone comes out of nowhere and goes 'Close the door!'"

Goldberg also pointed out that she was lucky, and that the situation could have turned out very differently.

"It could have been much, much, much, much worse, I'm sure; and it wasn't and I'm really lucky and I'm really, really glad that everyone is now testing negative. I'm the only one left who is still positive," she said.

Goldberg's update comes a day after Seth Meyers announced that he had suspended taping for his NBC show "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and canceled all shows until next Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!)," he tweeted Tuesday. "We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!!"