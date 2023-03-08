Whiskey Fungus Halts Jack Daniel's Building Project

A whiskey fungus that is caused by escaping alcohol vapors has resulted in the pausing of a Jack Daniel's project in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

The fungus, named Baudoinia compniacensis, commonly grows as a black crust on surfaces near bakeries and distilleries around the world, but a property owner in Lincoln County has spoken out, stating that her property is coated in the fungus and that she has had to spend thousands on power washing, according to the BBC.

Christi Long, who is among a growing number of residents concerned about the issue, is now suing the local county zoning office, arguing it did not properly approve permits for several warehouses in the area.

Some residents have demanded that Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, which is owned by Louisville-based company Brown-Forman, combat the problem by installing air filters, the BBC noted.

Jason Holleman, a lawyer representing Long, pointed out that while companies often speak about "the angels share," which is the evaporation process in whiskey making, rarely is the resulting mold that comes along with it mentioned.

"If you go on one of these distillery tours they will tell you about the angels' share that goes into the atmosphere," he said. "And unfortunately that also results in the devil's fungus."

Lincoln County zoning officials have since been instructed to order construction halted after Lincoln County Chancellor J.B. Cox ruled that the permitting process was never fully completed. Holleman now has his sights set on six recently-built warehouses, commonly known as barrelhouses, that are also near Long's property. He anticipates asking the court to order Brown-Forman to stop using these barrelhouses.

In a statement to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Brown-Forman spokeswoman Elizabeth Conway said: "We respect the chancellor's ruling and look forward to working with Lincoln County on updated permits.

"The Jack Daniel's Distillery will continue to comply with regulations and industry standards regarding the design, construction, and permitting of our barrelhouses in Lincoln Co."