Filmmaker on Trump's Tariffs: He's Going to Take All the Money

American film writer-director Wes Anderson addressed President Donald Trump's proposed 100% tariff on foreign-made films, questioning its feasibility and joking, "Can you hold up the movie in customs?"

Anderson, who has been living in Europe, where he makes his films, made his remarks at a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

"The tariff is fascinating," Anderson said when asked about the topic, according to The Wrap. "I've never heard of a 100% tariff. I feel that he's saying he's going to take all the money, and then what do we get?"

Anderson added: "It's complicated to me. Can you hold up the movie in customs? I want to know the details first. And I'll hold off on my official answer."

Veteran Hollywood actor and Trump ally Jon Voight praised the president this month after he announced plans to slap hefty tariffs on foreign-produced films.

"My fellow Americans, and my peers in Hollywood, I recently met with our president, Donald J. Trump," Voight said, in a video statement posted on social media. He went on to say that Trump wants "to see Hollywood thrive and make films bigger and greater than ever before" and "see productions come back to American Hollywood."

Anderson appeared at the press event alongside actors Benicio del Toro, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Cera, Mia Threapleton, Riz Ahmed, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade. This came after the Sunday evening debut of "The Phoenician Scheme," marking his fourth film to compete at Cannes.

During the conference, Anderson also addressed the online jokes and discussions about the notable similarities and recognizable style of his films. While he said he wished he could disagree, he admitted that he couldn't.

"Someone said they watch the trailers from my movies and they could tell in five seconds it was my movie," he said. "I can't pretend I don't know what they're talking about, but for me, each movie is very different."