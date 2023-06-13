Filmmaker Stands by Bill Murray Amid Misconduct Claims

Filmmaker Wes Anderson is standing by Bill Murray, saying that the sexual misconduct claims against the actor will not affect their working relationship.

"My experience with Bill is so extensive. Bill was such a great supporter of me from the very beginning," Anderson told IndieWire's Eric Kohn in a new interview.

Murray and Anderson have collaborated on several films, including "Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," "The Darjeeling Limited," "The Grand Budapest Hotel," and "Fantastic Mr. Fox."

"I don't want to speak about somebody else's experience, but he's really part of my family," Anderson said. "He's my daughter's godfather. In fact, he actually baptized her. He's the one who splashed the water."

Last year reports emerged that production for the Murray-starring film "Being Mortal" was suspended and an investigation was launched after a complaint against him was filed.

In an interview with CNBC at the 2022 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting days later, Murray said it was a "difference of opinion" with a woman during filming that set things off.

"I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way," Murray said, according to Deadline. "The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production."

Murray said he and the unnamed woman were "talking" and "trying to make peace with each other."

"I think that's where the real issue is, between our peace," he said. "We're both professionals. We like each other's work. We like each other, I think, and if you can't really get along and trust each other, there's no point in going further working together or making a movie as well."

Questions were raised after the ordeal when Murray failed to appear in Anderson's latest film, "Asteroid City," despite being cast in a role.

Speaking with IndieWire, Anderson said it had nothing to do with allegations against Murray. Murray, who was set to play a motel manager in the film, ended up getting COVID-19 and was "quite sick."

As a result, Murray was unable to film his role. Steve Carell filled in.

"He was great, I loved having him. I met him, he arrived, and we were immediately shooting," Anderson said.

"Then when Bill got better, he came to Spain. At the end of the movie [where 'Asteroid' shot], we finished the movie, and Bill and I got in a car and drove to France. It was a great way to finish, but it was the first time I hadn't had him in a movie in a long time."