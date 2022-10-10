×
Tags: wendys | employee | down syndrome

Wendy's Offers to Rehire Longtime Employee With Down Syndrome

wendy's sign
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 10 October 2022 11:40 AM EDT

A Wendy's restaurant in Stanley, North Carolina, fired, then days later offered to rehire, a man with Down syndrome who had worked there for 20 years.

Dennis Peek was informed by the manager that he was being let go. His sister, Cona Turner, claimed in an interview with WBTV last week that his axing was because the manager needed someone who could do more jobs.

Turner took to social media to share news of Peek's dismissal, writing that it was his dream "to retire from there some day," adding that he had been "looking forward to a huge retirement party." In her Facebook post, Turner announced plans to give Peek a party and "tell him he has retired because he does not understand being fired!!!!!!!"

In a statement to Today, Carolina Restaurant Group, the franchise organization that operates the Stanley location of Wendy's, said that Peek's termination "was a very unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol."

Shortly after, Turner amended her post with an update, saying that her brother was offered his job back as of the following week. She later announced that Peek would not be returning to Wendy's. 

"He will be having his big retirement party that he has been wanting," she wrote, adding that Wendy's had offered to help with expenses "and anything else they can for his special day."

"I feel in my heart at this point i should do what is best for my brother," Turner wrote. 

The Carolina Restaurant Group told Today: "We value Dennis, have been in touch with his family, and we are looking forward to either welcoming him back to work in the restaurant or to celebrating him in a big way should he choose to retire."

The company added: "Should Dennis retire and ever want to work again, we'll also be happy to welcome him back.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
307
Newsmax Media, Inc.

