Tags: wendy williams | lawsuit | documentary

Wendy Williams' Guardian Files Lawsuit Against Lifetime's Parent Company

Friday, 23 February 2024 02:06 PM EST

Wendy Williams' guardian is suing A&E Television Networks, the parent company of Lifetime, ahead of the release of a documentary about the talk show host.

Sabrina Morrissey, serving as Williams' temporary guardian, filed a sealed lawsuit against the network earlier this week, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

The lawsuit is sealed, but Page Six has suggested that Morrissey is seeking a temporary restraining order and an order to show cause for an injunction. While the specific reasons for the lawsuit are unclear, a restraining order could potentially stop the release of a film or project.

The court filings were submitted shortly before the scheduled airing of the "Where is Wendy Williams" two-part documentary, which Wendy Williams herself executive produced.

A hearing is scheduled for next week to determine if the documents will remain sealed. However, with the documentary set to premiere before the hearing, Page Six notes that a prompt decision by the judge on the lawsuit could be expected prior to the meeting.

Reps for Williams and A&E did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

Earlier this month, the documentary trailer was released, offering fans a glimpse into the well-known talk show host's battle with alcoholism and financial challenges while under guardianship.

"I have no money," the 59-year-old said in the since-removed footage, according to Page Six.

News of the filing comes shortly after it was confirmed that Williams had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. In a statement, her medical team noted that her conditions "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," the statement read. "Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

After being diagnosed with aphasia and FTD, Williams has been receiving treatment from specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Newsmax Media, Inc.

