Wendy Williams Gives Health Update Amid Hiatus From Show

Wendy Williams has broken her silence to share a health update amid concerns from fans about her absenteeism after months of delays and fill-in hosts on her show.

The 57-year-old has failed to make many daytime television appearances this fall after experiencing a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which delayed the start of the new season of "The Wendy Williams Show."

Eventually, she brought in celebrity guest hosts to fill her role and while she has recovered from the coronavirus, she has been fighting an ongoing battle with Grave's disease. Williams did not specifically list this as a reason for her absence on daytime TV, but she did assure fans she was "making progress" with her health in an Instagram post Tuesday.

"As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic," she wrote. "I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready."

Williams went on to thank her staff and the guest hosts who have been filling in for her over the past few weeks as well as her fans for their ongoing support.

"I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love!" she wrote. "You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all, and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching."

In 2018, Williams revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism and would be taking a hiatus from work after doctors recommended three weeks off.

"I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she said at the time, according to People.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago," she added.

Williams explained that her health was "pretty bad" before taking her first hiatus. In 2017, she fainted on stage during her show and later claimed that she had overheated while wearing a Halloween costume. The following year she revealed her Grave's diagnosis.

"Wendy is a true champion and has never missed a day of work. But her health and well-being must be put before all else," a show rep told People in a statement.

"Wendy has been openly dealing with her Graves’ disease for many years in addition to hyperthyroidism," the statement continued. "Yesterday, Wendy’s doctor prescribed a necessary three weeks of rest to get her levels and medication in sync. The show will be in repeats during this unplanned hiatus. A live show was produced today so that Wendy could speak directly to her fans and explain her condition."