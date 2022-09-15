Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams has checked into a wellness facility in an effort to manage her "overall health issues."

The 58-year-old TV personality had promised a comeback by way of a new podcast following the conclusion of "The Wendy Williams Show," but it appears those plans are on the back burner as Williams focuses on getting her health on track.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast,' " her publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement to People. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

"The Wendy Williams Show" has faced multiple delays.

Earlier this year, William's health concerns stopped her from hosting the show, which ultimately saw a string of celebrities including Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings, Jerry Springer, and Sherri Shepherd, fill in as co-hosts.

Shepherd's popularity earned the 54-year-old her own namesake talk show, which took over Williams' program's time slot. This marked the end of Williams' own show, which concluded after more than a decade on air.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view," Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, said in a statement to People in February. "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again, that she would be back on TV at that time."

Last year Williams had to halt production on her show after testing positive with a breakthrough COVID-19 case. She was also dealing with ongoing health complications that were related to her Graves' disease, which she initially revealed in 2018. At the time she announced that the diagnoses, combined with the hyperthyroidism she was suffering from, had forced her to take a hiatus from work.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid," she said upon announcing her diagnosis, according to People. "If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago."

Then in 2020, Williams again took time off due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease. In addition to the disease, Williams has also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had spent time living at a sober-living house.

She opened up about her battle in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she was a "functioning addict."

"I would report to work on time, and I walked in and all of my co-workers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings," she said.