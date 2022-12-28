Weezer Honors N.J. Fan With Billboard: 'We Hope You Like It'

Rock band Weezer bought a billboard and dedicated it to a fan in New Jersey.

Located on White Horse Pike near Florence Avenue in Berlin, Camden County, the billboard appeared over the weekend with a simple message: "Hi Logan this is your billboard. We hope you like it. — Weezer."

The band posted about the billboard Monday on social media, writing that it was up "just in time for Christmas."

In October, the band announced a competition in which the fan that carved the best Weezer-themed jack-o'-lanterns would win their "very own billboard somewhere in America."

The following month the band crowned New Jersey's Logan and Wisconsin's Caroline as the winners. Weezer made good on one of its billboard promises and assured that Caroline's was on the way.

Earlier this year, Weezer responded to a fan who had bought a billboard with the band's name featured on it in Utah by buying its own billboard to say thank you. The band's billboard, which went up near the fan's billboard, read: "Thanks to whoever bought the billboard down the road. — Weezer."

The fan, Cory Hunter Winn, spoke about his gesture during an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune.

"They're a great band," he said. "They're the all-time greatest, as far as I'm concerned."

At the start of the year, Weezer launched the "SZNZ" project, which comprised a series of four seasonal EPs inspired by baroque-era composer Antonio Vivaldi's "Four Seasons" concertos. The fourth and final installment of the series, "Winter," was released Dec. 21.

Speaking with Consequence, frontman Rivers Cuomo admitted to feeling "postpartum depression" now that the final "SZNZ" record is out.

"This always happens after we finish working on an album," he said, noting that the project "really occupied most of my time for the last couple of years."

"It's been an incredible joy to work on. And suddenly, now it's over. And it's out of my hands. And it feels premature to just jump into the next one, although I may do that. So I'm kind of in this weird in-between phase where I don't know who I am or what I'm supposed to be doing. So, I'm sorry, I guess that isn't as positive as I should feel right now!"