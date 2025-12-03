Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Wife Files for Divorce After Attempted Murder Arrest

Weezer bassist Scott Shriner's wife, Jillian, has filed for divorce eight months after she was arrested in connection with a shooting involving Los Angeles police officers.

Court filings submitted Tuesday list "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the dissolution, according to TMZ.

The couple married in 2005 and are parents to two adopted children, ages 17 and 13.

Records cited by the outlet indicate she is seeking joint legal and physical custody, along with spousal support, while also asking the court to bar Scott Shriner from receiving support.

No information on a separation date or prenuptial agreement was provided.

The divorce filing follows an April 9 incident in which Jillian Shriner, an author who publishes under her maiden name Jillian Lauren, was wounded during an encounter with Los Angeles police.

Officers had been searching her Eagle Rock neighborhood for three suspects who fled after a reported hit-and-run, the New York Post reported.

Authorities said Jillian Shriner stepped out of her home at the time holding a firearm and discharged it in the direction of officers.

Police reported that she ignored repeated commands to drop the weapon.

She was then shot in the shoulder before retreating inside, later returning to surrender without further confrontation.

Jillian Shriner was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

She was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was subsequently charged with willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

She posted a $1 million bond and entered a plea of not guilty to two felony gun charges.

In September, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge determined she was "eligible and suitable" for the state's mental health diversion program.

The initiative allows qualifying defendants to complete treatment in the community rather than serve a custodial sentence.

Under the terms outlined by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, completion of every program requirement would lead to the charges being dropped.

These requirements include maintaining sobriety, participating in weekly therapy, submitting to random drug and alcohol testing, and attending at least three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week.

She is also prohibited from possessing firearms or knives throughout the diversion period.

Weezer, formed in Los Angeles, is widely recognized for its 1994 self-titled release commonly referred to as the "Blue Album," which includes "Say It Ain't So" and "Buddy Holly." Scott Shriner joined the band in the early 2000s and has been its longtime bassist.