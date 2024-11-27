Wendy Williams Deemed 'Permanently Incapacitated' From Dementia: Guardian

Wendy Williams' struggle with early-onset dementia has progressed, leaving her "permanently disabled and legally incapacitated," according to her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina E. Morrissey.

The update comes as Morrissey continues a legal battle with A&E Television Networks, Lifetime Entertainment behind the documentary "Where Is Wendy Williams?" which explores her guardianship, health issues, and life after "The Wendy Williams Show."

"This case arises from the brutally calculated, deliberate actions of powerful and cravenly opportunistic media companies working together with a producer to knowingly exploit [Williams]," the documents obtained by People magazine, referencing her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. "FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that there is no cure and the symptoms only get worse over time."

According to the filing, the companies behind the series "filmed without a valid contract and released without Guardian's consent." It also claims that Williams was in a "highly vulnerable" state and she was "clearly incapable of consenting to being filmed, much less humiliated and exploited."

Morrissey has requested court approval for "limited redactions" in specific parts of the ongoing legal case to safeguard the TV host's "privacy and dignity," particularly regarding her "health, family relationships, and finances."

Williams' diagnosis was first revealed in February via a statement released by the former talk show host's medical team, which noted that her conditions "have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life."

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," the team said in a statement at the time. "Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

After being diagnosed with aphasia and FTD, Williams has been receiving treatment from specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. These are the same conditions that Bruce Willis was diagnosed with last year.