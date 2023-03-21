Couple Get Married During Taylor Swift Concert

René Hurtado and her fiancé Max Bochman were determined to somehow make Taylor Swift a part of their wedding ceremony and the perfect opportunity arose over the weekend when the pop icon stopped over in Glendale, Arizona, for her second show of the Eras Tour.

At first the couple were thinking of eloping and making the concert their reception, but their friend had a better idea — exchange wedding vows at the show. And that is exactly what they did, according to Rolling Stone.

As Taylor Swift's interluding "Seven" poem began to play before her taking the stage for "Invisible String," Hurtado and Bochman said their vows and sealed them with a kiss. Officiating the wedding was Hurtado's maid of honor, who got ordained for the special moment.

"It was really thrilling and exciting. I'm so glad that we did it," Hurtado told Rolling Stone. "It was really special, and the timing during the concert was so beautiful."

Hurtado said they had one of the best seats in the house, adding they paid about $1,000 for each of their front-row tickets.

"It was a really wonderful experience," she said. "Our section was so supportive and sweet to us when they saw what we were doing."

As the crowd around them recorded the special moment Hurtado admitted her focus was to help Bochman, who proposed a year-and-a-half ago, not be nervous since "he really doesn't like attention of any sort." A member of Swift's tour team approached the couple after their sweet moment and gave them her guitar pick to commemorate the occasion.

"She definitely is my whole life. Any Swiftie would understand the need and want to incorporate Taylor Swift in your marriage," Hurtado said. "She has the best love songs that you dedicate to your spouse. She really is my life soundtrack and is very important to me."

The couple's "real" wedding reception will be held in March 2024, but there will still be elements of Swift included in the event. As Rolling Stone noted, Hurtado plans to walk down the aisle to "Invisible String." She will also be arriving at their reception with Swift's hit single "Don't Blame Me" playing in the background.

"Taylor Swift will be present in some form at our reception," Hurtado said.