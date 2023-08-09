'Let's Make a Deal' Host Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady, best known for hosting the TV show "Let's Make a Deal," announced in an Instagram post that he is pansexual.

"I advocate mental health for all and a part of that is self transparency. In doing my work, I've come to see a few truths, one of them being that I want to be free to love whomever I want," said Brady, 51.

"This truth makes me Pan and part of the Igbtq+ family," Brady continued, adding that although it was "scary as hell" to come out with his sexuality, he found courage in the people he admires most.

"This shouldn't shake anyone's world, but if it bothers you at all, that's your business: I was so afraid of having my manhood questioned, but screw that. A 'real man' in my eyes, isn't afraid to be honest and happy," Brady continued.

"From now on, I'll be over here living my best life."

Brady also spoke about his sexuality in an interview Monday with People, saying that he arrived at pansexual and not bisexual because, to him, "pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary."

"(It's) being able to be attracted across the board," he said, adding jokingly that it means being "bisexual – with an open mind."

In his interview, Brady said he started his journey of self-discovery and began speaking out about mental health after Robin Williams' death in 2014.

"Not just the buzzword of mental health, but really what do I have to do to function in this big world and still be OK with yourself and, more importantly, to love yourself so that you don't hurt yourself?" he told People.

"Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I'd either repressed, suppressed, or just didn't wanna deal with," he said.

"I'm still coming together," Brady added. "But if I'm healthy, then I can go onstage at 'Let's Make A Deal' and be the best Wayne Brady that everybody wants and expects."