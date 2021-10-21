Warner Bros. Says 'Multiple Complaints' Led to Ruby Rose's Firing From 'Batwoman'

Warner Bros. is addressing accusations Ruby Rose made about her time working on the "Batwoman" series and the allegedly toxic work environment that led to her exit.

The actress did not hold back when she took to Instagram with allegations of difficult work conditions and abuse on the set of the CW Network show, but Warner Bros. shrugged the remarks off in a statement to The Wrap.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of ‘Batwoman’ based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," the statement read.

A source explained that the investigations into these complaints went on for months. Ultimately Warner Bros. chose not to renew her contract for season 2.

Last year Rose revealed that she would not be reprising her role as the star of "Batwoman" in a statement to Fox News.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to 'Batwoman' next season," she said, adding that it was not a choice she made lightly.

On Tuesday Rose offered a detailed explanation for her departure in an Instagram Story.

"Enough is enough," Rose wrote in the post. "I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you."

Rose called out former Warner Bros TV president Peter Roth, saying she wondered if he left the company after getting promoted "to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative."

Rose also claimed that her on-screen father, played by Dougray Scott, abused women on set before his departure from the show earlier this year.

"Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little b---h at women and was a nightmare," Rose wrote. "He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and in turn as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.."

Rose concluded her post by stating that she would never return to the show.

"In closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head," she wrote. "NOR DID I QUIT. I DO NOT QUIT, They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed batwoman, not me."