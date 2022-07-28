Freya the Boat-Sinking Walrus Causes a Stir in Norway

Norway has a new celebrity — a hefty female walrus who has been feeding in local harbors and sleeping in, and occasionally sinking, small boats.

Fondly referred to as Freya, the walrus has dominated the headlines in recent months and even become a bit of an attraction, with people flocking to see her sleeping, eating, and sunbathing in harbors along the country's southeastern coastline.

What makes Freya unique is that most walruses typically live in herds in the Arctic, not alone in the capital of Oslo's busy Frognerkilen harbor, according to NBC News. In fact, scientists believe that she may be from Svalbard, which is some 1,200 miles away.

There's a simple reason she is choosing to sleep in empty boats — they remind her of Arctic ice floes, Kathrine Ryeng, a veterinary medicine scientist at Norway's Institute of Marine Research, told the outlet.

There are concerns about having Freya as a local though. Damage is one of them. One boat owner, Tuva Schøyen, whose inflatable was crushed by Freya, told Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 that insurance likely will not cover the damages.

Ryeng is recommending that people give Freya a wide berth and park their vessels so that it's harder for her to climb into them. Some residents are also concerned about their safety, but Ryeng, who has been advising the Directorate of Fisheries on how to keep Freya, the public and their property safe, has noted that the walrus is only dangerous if they get too close, especially in the water.

"These animals are like potato sacks on a floating device, but like acrobats in water," she said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Directorate of Fisheries stressed that euthanasia "is out of the question" as walruses are a protected species in Norway. And while relocating Freya is one option if "the situation worsens," the directorate in the meantime is encouraging Norwegians to "be considerate and keep their distance."