Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Family Believes He Was Murdered

Moses J. Moseley's family say they believe that the 31-year-old actor was kidnapped and murdered.

Moseley, who is best known for his recurring role as a zombie in "The Walking Dead," was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, last week. Initial reports indicated that investigators suspected his death may have been a suicide, but Moseley's sister, Teerea Kimbro, told TMZ she believes he died at the hands of another person.

Kimbro explained to the outlet that her brother had a taping scheduled for the Monday before his body was discovered, which he did not attend. This roused her suspicion because it was out of character as she said Moseley would never miss a taping and loved the direction his career was heading and he had big plans.

According to TMZ, police said they discovered his body in his car with the doors locked, a gun in his lap and a facial bullet wound. Kimbro said investigators had informed her that the gun was one of hers.

She explained that Moseley, who had a license to carry, often went with her to the gun range. Kimbro did not elaborate further but told TMZ she believed someone had kidnapped her brother and killed him three days later. Kimbro and her family added that police were looking at possible foul play.

Commenting on this, Henry County Police Captain Randy Lee told TMZ that Moseley's death "is being investigated as a possible suicide, however, detectives are following any and all available avenues and not ruling anything out."

Moseley's rep, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed Moseley's death in a statement to Fox News on Monday.

"Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work," Minchew said in the statement.

AMC also issued a statement on Twitter paying tribute to the actor.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley," the tweet read.