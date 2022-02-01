'Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

Moses J. Moseley, known for his role in "The Walking Dead," has died at 31.

The actor's rep, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed Moseley's death in a statement to Fox News Monday.

"Everyone loved Moses. He never met a stranger. He loved his fans as much as his family and friends. He was always excited to get auditions and work," Minchew said in the statement.

"He was a great friend for 10 years or more," she added. "He was the kind of person who you could call in the middle of the night if you needed to talk or needed anything. He will be deeply missed by so many, his friends, family, costars and fans."

According to TMZ, police are investigating Moseley's death but suspect he died from suicide. The star, who played a recurring Zombie character in "The Walking Dead," was reported missing on Wednesday after his family's repeated attempts to reach him were unsuccessful, the outlet noted, citing a family member.

Moseley’s family then contacted OneStar, which tracked his vehicle to the Hudson Bridge area of Stockbridge, Georgia, the outlet stated. It was there that they discovered his body. TMZ reported that Moseley died from a fatal gunshot wound.

Born in Aiken, South Carolina, Moseley's claim to fame came after he was cast in "The Walking Dead" as one of Michonne's pet zombies. He played the character from 2012-2015. Other acting credits include "Joyful Noise," "The Internship," "Queen of the South," "Attack Of The Southern Fried Zombies" and HBO’s "Watchmen."

AMC issued a statement on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley," the tweet read.